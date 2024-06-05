Actor Ananya Panday, who is currently busy with her upcoming project titled 'Call Me Bae,' recently teased her fans with an exciting update.

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress, on Tuesday took to her Instagram Stories to share a monochrome picture, revealing that she has taken over the role of the first Assistant Director (AD) on set.

She captioned the photo, "Taking over the first AD job on set today."

Talking about her OTT debut, the much-awaited comedy series 'Call Me Bae' will stream on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Last month, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a fresh poster to announce that the series will begin streaming on September 6.

In the new poster, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress can be seen dressed in a red and white outfit, sitting on suitcases and staring down at the camera.

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.