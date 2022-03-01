Bollywood actress Ananya Panday joins the ranks of millions of people around the world who have become enraptured by the dark teen drama ‘Euphoria’ and its lead actress.

During an interview with the Times of India, Panday was asked about Hollywood actress Zendaya and other young stars who’ve garnered global appeal.

“I am so happy that you spoke about Zendaya because she is phenomenal! ‘Euphoria’ is my favourite show,” Panday said. “As an actor, I don’t want to tie myself down to anything. So I would love to play a character like that.”

Ananya Panday. Image Credit: IANS

‘Euphoria’ has made headlines with its recent explosive and violent season two finale, which reportedly drew 6.6 million viewers.

According to HBO, ‘Euphoria’ season two is now averaging 16.3 million viewers, the best performance for any season of an HBO series over the past 18 years, other than ‘Game of Thrones’.

Zendaya in 'Euphoria'. Image Credit: HBO

‘Euphoria’ is also the most-tweeted about show of the decade so far in the US, with 34 million tweets. The show has gained praise for the emotional acting by its cast and the mature storyline about 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) who is coping with addiction and the pressures of love and loss.

Panday might not have a long filmography, but she’s no stranger to being part of a dark storyline. The 23-year-old actress is riding high on the success of the Amazon Prime movie ‘Gehraiyaan’, that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The complex drama dealt with infidelity and the murky parts of relationships, with Panday playing a naive but wealthy woman whose partner cheats on her with her cousin.

The daughter of actor Chunky Panday said she’d be open to exploring opportunities in Hollywood as well.

“I would be really happy if I get to audition for something. There are so many interesting opportunities to work all over the world. With OTT [streaming], the world has become a much smaller place. You have access to so many different kinds of cinema in so many languages. So, why not?” she said.