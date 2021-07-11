A day after she lost her grandmother Snehlata Panday, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday posted an emotional note in her memory.
“Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my dadi [grandmother] lived and how,” Panday posted on Instagram.
“She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light,” she added.
The actress also posted several unseen pictures bonding with her late grandmother, who is actor Chunky Panday’s mother.
“She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much,” the actress added.
In one of the images, we can also see Chunky sharing a laugh with his parents.
Celebrities such as Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Deanne Panday, Neelam Kothari and her husband Sameer Soni, Shabina Khan and politicians Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique had visited yesterday for the last rites.