Karan Johar’s ‘students’ Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were seen gracing the famous couch on the recent episode of’Koffee with Karan Season 8’.

Dhawan and Malhotra made their acting debut with Johar’s film, ‘Student of the Year,’ which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

During the episode, KJo played a special video message of Alia Bhatt in which she talked about her equation with her first co-actors.

Talking about Malhotra, the ‘Raazi’ actor said, “Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn’t party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabi-ness in him. He just knows how to get people going, he’s really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party.”

Alia thanked the ‘Thank God’ actor for giving her the first love of her life.

She said, “I’m very thankful to Sid because he’s given me the first love of my life, Edward.”

Edward is Alia’s cat which was gifted by Sidharth.

The ‘Darlings’ actor posts pictures of her cat, Edward, on her social media at regular intervals. At times, her pet accompanies her during her gym regimen, morning schedules, and me-time.

Post ‘Student of the Year’, Alia and Sidharth also worked together in Johar’s ‘Kapoor and Sons’.

Meanwhile, Malhotra will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller web series ‘Indian Police Force’ which will stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime in January 2024.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film ‘Yodha’ in his kitty.