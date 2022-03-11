Bollywood actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, on Thursday, dismissed reports that they had broken up.
Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple penned a brief note and refuted the rumours.
“We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone,” Shetty and Bapat wrote.
Alongside the clarification, the two shared a screenshot of the article about their break up on their Instagram story.
Shetty, the sister of actress Shilpa Shetty, and Bapat met each other on reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ last year and soon fell in love. They are fondly called “ShaRa” by their fans.