Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Image Credit: Gulf News

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will marry in a court ceremony in the third week of April followed by celebratory parties, their spokesperson confirmed.

"The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April followed by celebrations. All we can say at the moment is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," said the actors' spokesperson in a statement.

Chadha and Fazal are a portrait of Bollywood's modern day romance where they don't hide their relationship and flaunt their adoration for each other on social media. The two have also appeared together on red carpets underlining their relationship status on several occasions.

The two met on the sets of Bollywood comedy Fukrey in 2012, but they confirmed that they were dating much later in 2015.

2020 seems to be a year of weddings for Bollywood. Rumours that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will marry in April are also doing the rounds. Actor Varun Bhatt might also get hitched around the same time with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are in the cards too.