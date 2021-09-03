Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in the poster for the Virus 2062 podcast Image Credit: twitter.com/alifazal9

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have featured in a new podcast, titled ‘Virus 2062’, which is streaming on Spotify.

The audio thriller, a 10-episode one time release, centres around “patient 63” (Fazal), who says he’s time travelled from the past to prevent a pandemic. It is an adaptation of ‘Caso 63’, a Spotify Original from Chile.

The Indian version is produced by MnM Talkies, which produced podcasts such as ‘Bhaskar Bose’, ‘I Hear You’, and ‘Darr Ka Raaz with Dr Phobia’.

Sharing her experience lending her voice to the podcast, Chadha said, “Recording a podcast is very different from dubbing for shows. It requires the right voice modulation and practice to keep listeners engaged throughout because even your expressions reflect in the narration. Because ‘Virus 2062’ is a fiction thriller, I had the opportunity to explore a new form of storytelling and it was an insightful experience for me to work with Spotify and Mantra. I try and do unconventional roles in theatre, film, and now on audio, and hope my fans like this new experiment I’ve done.”

It was a fun ride for Fazal to make a shift from on-screen to the audio format.

“Making a shift from onscreen to audio has definitely been a fun ride. It’s new, exciting and fresh. As an actor, I am always looking for ways to expand my creative abilities and starring in a podcast has given me just that. Thanks to Spotify and the MnM Talkies team for guiding me throughout and making this entire experience so fulfilling,” he shared.