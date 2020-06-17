Days after brawls at the Indo-China border resulted in casualties, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, whose father is an army officer, took to social media to condole families that had lost their members.
Sharma, whose credits include the Amazon Prime series steeped in controversy, Pataal Lok, tweeted: “As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families.”
https://twitter.com/AnushkaSharma/status/1273121408508465158?s=20
Meanwhile Sharma’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, also commended the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in every soldier. He said: “Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time.
Another celebrity who paid tribute to the fallen soldiers was Ajay Devgn. The actor, whose credits include Tanhaji and Sooryavanshi, tweeted:” Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat 🙏RIP Brave Hearts 🙏🙏 My thoughts are with your families during this hour.”
https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1273110602563624966?s=20