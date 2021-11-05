Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent Diwali together and their new (and rare) loved up picture has gotten their fans even more convinced they are due to be married soon.
The actress posted the picture of them looking lovingly at each other on Instagram.
The couple have been coy about their relationship, but in the past Bhatt has posted subtle pictures professing her love, while Kapoor has mentioned marriage plans being thwarted by the pandemic.
The ‘Raazi’ actress and ‘Rockstar’ actor have been in a relationship for more than three years, and they’ve been spotted going on vacations together and have attended each others’ family gatherings.
In the recent past, rumours have been swirling that Bhatt, 28, and Kapoor, 39, took time off on his birthday in September to scout for wedding locations in Jodhpur.
Last year, Kapoor made his intentions with Bhatt very clear.
“It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” Kapoor had told journalist Rajeev Masand.