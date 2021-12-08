Vir Das Image Credit: Supplied

Indian comedian and actor Vir Das is again showcasing his international appeal, this time with a quirky US series.

Das will develop and act in a “unique American country music comedy series, ‘Country Eastern’” for FOX.

“It’s an exciting brand new project that is in the works and I’m happy to announce that the series is now being developed,” Das said in a statement. “The writing of the series is currently on. I’m excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It’s a unique comedy and I’m looking forward to filming the series soon”.

On the show, Das will play a wealthy Indian man to moves to Memphis, Tennessee to restart his life with his family and pursue his dream of — wait for it — becoming a country music singer. However, he has to gain some life experience if he hopes to find anything to sing about.

In the past, Das has made a name for himself with his many Netflix comedy specials and Bollywood movies such as ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Go Goa Gone’ and ‘Mastizaade’.

Actor and comedian Andy Samberg (‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’) is set to executive produce the series. Das will co-write and executive produce with Sam Laybourne, who is also the showrunner.

Das is soon set to be seen in Hollywood movie ‘The Bubble’, directed by Judd Apatow.

Last month, Das made headlines with a monologue titled ‘I come from two Indias’, part a performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. Some people loved the piece that brought up issues such as crimes against women and politics. But some were incensed at Das portraying Indian in a negative light. A police complaint was even filed against the star in Delhi for allegedly using derogatory language against India.

Following the criticism, Das issued a statement on Twitter.