Does Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal have it in him to fight the wild?
You will soon find out in the upcoming episode of the hit reality adventure show ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ to be streamed on Disney+.
According to reports, the ‘Raazi’ star is all set to prove his survival skills.
Earlier this week, actor Ajay Devgn was spotted in the Maldives filming an episode for the same show. In the previous seasons, seasoned actors including Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar played starring roles. Actor Akshay Kumar was spotted ziplining across a river infested with crocodiles. It's Kaushal's first time to this hit show.
Kaushal was last seen in the horror film ‘Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship’ and is working on projects including ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’ based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.