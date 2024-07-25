Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took a trip down memory lane as his debut movie 'Masaan' marked its ninth anniversary today.

Sharing a poignant moment from the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, Vicky expressed his gratitude on Instagram.

The actor posted a snapshot of himself from the movie and captioned it, "9 years. Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan."

Vicky Kaushal made his debut with 'Masaan,' a film that continues to resonate deeply with audiences even after almost a decade.

Fans of the 'URI' actor flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis, celebrating the milestone.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar also joined in, commenting, "What a film," along with a heart emoticon.

Followers expressed their admiration, with one user writing, "Congratulations! Many more to come. Thanks for all the gems," while another praised Vicky as the "Best Actor," and a fan declared it their "All-time fav."

'Masaan' premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2015, where it received standing ovations and clinched two esteemed awards.

The film unfolds in the sacred city of Varanasi, weaving together two parallel narratives.

One storyline follows Devi, portrayed by Richa Chadda, navigating societal stigma and personal tragedy as a young woman from a lower-caste background.

The other centers on Deepak, played by Vicky Kaushal, a man from the same milieu who labors at the cremation ghats while harboring aspirations for a better life.

Through its compelling narratives, 'Masaan' delves into themes of love, loss, social discrimination, and the intricate complexities of human relationships.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the praises for his recently released comedy film 'Bad Newz' which also stars Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. Neha Dhupa is also a part of the film.

The film released on July 19, seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven! 'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.