Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are now parents to a baby girl.

The actor on Tuesday morning took to Instagram account and dropped a video.

The adorable clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'.

In the caption, Varun wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to the new parents in town.

"The best news (red heart emojis) Congratulations to you both," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.

"Congratulations...wohoo," actor Priyanka Chopra wrote.

"Congratss," actor Parineeti Chopra wrote.

Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3.

After being blessed with the birth of the daughter, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Monday night.

In the visuals captured by the paparazzi, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps who congratulated the actor.While exiting the hospital, an elated grandfather David Dhawan also acknowledged the wishes of fans and photographers who were stationed outside the hospital.

Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

"We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.