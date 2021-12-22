Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ in the United Kingdom, sustained a minor eye injury while shooting for his role as an underground boxer.
The actor, who is known for his gravity-defying action stunts and fit body, spoke about the tiny blip on his Instagram story and shared a picture of his black eye.
“[Expletive] happens #Ganapath final countdownnn,” wrote Shroff in his caption.
‘Ganapath: Part 1’ sees Kriti Sanon re-unite with Shroff, her first co-star from her Bollywood debut ‘Heropanti’. This will be their second film together.
According to reports, the makers of ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ are trying to rope in Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of Shroff’s father in the movie.
Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shroff had earlier revealed the first look from this film claiming that this project is a beloved one for him.
“This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill, and entertainment!” he said. The film is scheduled to release next Christmas.
Shroff has featured in films including ‘War’, while Sanon has featured in hits such as ‘Luka Chuppi’.