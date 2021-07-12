Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s apartment in South Mumbai was sealed on July 12 after three Delta variant COVID-19 cases were found in his building.
According to his spokeseperson, the actor and his family were out of town when his apartment in building Prithvi was sealed for safety reasons. His spokesperson confirmed the development to Gulf News, but maintained that the ‘The Mumbai Saga’ star is unharmed and his family are 'perfectly fine'.
India is still grappling with a fierce second wave of COVID-19 with Delta variants showing harsher symptoms.
Shetty and family are known for their fabulous and fit lifestyles and often post pictures of themselves in the gym.
In June 2019, Shetty was in Abu Dhabi for an auditioning workshop at the twofour54 studios.
At that point, he had spoken about his plans to film portions of his next production with Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in lead roles in this region. But the pandemic put a damper on his plans.
Several Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have contracted and battled COVID-19 in the recent past.