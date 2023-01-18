It's not just Sonu Sood's onscreen presence that has enthralled film lovers, the actor has won many hearts with his philanthropic endeavours. Recently, the actor saved a man's life while returning from a foreign destination, the details of which have gone viral on social media.
Sood, according to reports, was at the immigration counter and was waiting in queue when a middle-aged man suddenly lost consciousness. Sood acted quickly and cushioned the person's head, and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately.
After a couple of minutes, the person regained consciousness. The gesture and Sood's quick response was lauded by the immigration officers and the general public.
The man also expressed his gratitude and thanked the actor for his help.
From helping migrants reach their homes to arranging medicines and other COVID relief equipment for patients, Sonu's humanitarian efforts during the pandemic received a lot of love and admiration from the people.
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the action thriller 'Fateh' in his home production. 'Fateh', the directorial debut of Vaibhav Mishra, is based on a true story. Sood will be in a never seen avatar. It is scheduled to release in 2023.
Talking about the film, Sonu earlier said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this project. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."