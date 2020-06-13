Real-life hero, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is at it again. He has promised to help another 130 stranded migrants get home to Bihar.
The actor has been on the ground helping the stranded across the country find their way home. India has been in a state of lockdown, to curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. However, this has taken a toll on daily wagers and migrants far from home. With disturbing images flooding the social media backdrop of goings-on in India, from migrants walking thousands of miles to others dying enroute, Sood is being hailed as a real hero for trying to help as many people as he can.
A month after starting an initiative to send migrants home, a representative of another group messaged him on Twitter on Friday, writing: “Sir we have 130 migrants wanting to travel to darbhanga bihar in a very desperate times stuck in virar. Can you please help them. They have already filled the forms to no avail. Contact no : 9967256780 Please take it as sos.”
He responded, assuring the group a favourable resonse. He tweeted: “Let’s get our brothers from Bihar home.”
On Saturday, the DGP of Chandigarh Police recognised his efforts on social media. “Jolly good work by @SonuSood, a real life hero, coming out with a helping hand for the stranded migrant workers in these difficult times,” he tweeted.