The Bollywood star has been in the storm since he backed the farmers’ protest in India

Diljit Dosanjh Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is furious and that rage has bubbled over on social media as he hit back at trolls who questioned his citizenship, along with alleging that he committed income tax fraud.

In a series of tweets, the ‘Good Newwz’ star addressed what he called the ‘fake news’ brigade, by sharing income tax certificates of gratitude that were handed to him by the Indian Ministry of Finance.

“Jee Tan Ni C Karda Par Ah Lao.. Aj Haalat Eh Ban Gaye aa Ke Apne Aap Nu BHARAT DA NAGRIK HON DA V SABOOT DENA PEY RIHA .. Eni Hate Eni Nafarat Na Failao Buggey.. Havaa Ch Teer ni Chalaide.. Edar Odar Vajj Jande Hunde aa (I wasn’t feeling like but here it is — The circumstances are such that I have to now give a proof of my Indian citizenship. Don’t spread hate. Don’t target aimlessly, it can hurt others too),” wrote Dosanjh on Twitter in Punjabi.

The actor attached a snapshot of the certificate he received from the Indian government for his contribution in paying his taxes. The certificate issued by the Ministry of Finance that shows the Government of India reads: “We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation.”

In another tweet he said, “Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE ‘In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION’ Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda (Come, I dare you to question my Platinum Certificate… One doesn’t need to sit on Twitter and prove they are a patriot, one needs to work towards it).”

Dosanjh also addressed trolls who have no other work but to spread fake news on Twitter, saying a higher power is watching them.

Diljit Dosanjh at the farmers' protests in India Image Credit: Twitter.com/diljitdosanjh