The alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Bollywood continues with ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi becoming the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus.
The actor informed his fans in a social media post late Saturday, while reassuring that he was doing and isolating at home.
“Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on,” Chaturvedi posted on his Instagram Stories.
In recent days, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashish Vidhyarthi, along with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have tested positive for the coronavirus. Reportedly Tara Sutaria is also battling COVID-19 but a confirmation is awaited.
The recent rise in cases in Bollywood also corresponds to a spike in numbers across India, despite a vaccination drive in full swing. On March 14, the active cases in the country crossed 11,359,048 according to ministry data.
Over the past few months, despite a shutdown in Bollywood, several noted celebrities had battled the virus successfully, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, daughter Aishwarya Rai, along with stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and more.