Mumbai: Actor Sherlyn Chopra on Wednesday demanded Rs750 million for mental harassment from businessman Raj Kundra and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty alleging that the couple threatened her with the underworld.
"Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty threatened me with the underworld. They now sent me a defamation notice but I will not get scared. I request the police to record my statement so that cognisance can be taken of my complaint. I have sent reply notice asking for Rs 75 crore [Rs750 million] for mental harassment," Sherlyn Chopra told ANI.
The couple filed a defamation suit of Rs500 million against Chopra last week.
Earlier, on October 14, Chopra had filed a complaint against the duo for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.
The legal tussle comes shortly after Kundra was arrested in connection with a pornography racket; he was later granted bail in the case. Chopra had alleged that Kundra introduced her to the adult film industry and paid her Rs300,000 per project. He was held along with 11 others in the case back in July. Both Kundra and Shetty insist that he is innocent of all charges and the movies Chopra was a part of were erotica and not pornography.