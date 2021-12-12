Rajput also took a break from her vaction to clap back at trolls

Mira Rajput in Dubai Image Credit: Instagram.com/mira.kapoor/

The latest A-lister to find herself enjoying Dubai’s sunny shores is Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput. On Saturday, Rajput was pictured making the most of the weather and getting some Instagram worthy pictures in the process.

Rajput is also currently basking in praise from fans for her savage reply to trolls for her feet after she shared a picture with her son Zain. The 27-year-old shared a picture earlier this week in which her three-year-old son Zain was seen hiding behind her as she posed for a sunkissed photo.

A few minutes after the picture was shared, many trolled her asking why her feet looked darker than the rest of her body.

Slamming the critics, Rajput shared an alluring picture of herself wherein she could be seen posing against the sun while wearing a short, printed outfit showcasing her toned legs. “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded.”

Fans chimed into the comments section and praised her for giving “the best reply ever” to the trollers.

A fan wrote, “Perfect answer,” while another user commented, “Hahaha! Best clap back ever.”

Rajput was also seen chilling out on a Dubai beach in a red jumpsuit — and giving everyone a class on cool dressing.