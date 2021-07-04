Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was a bit antsy about turning producer with ‘Darlings’ and was venting on Twitter, when A-lister Shah Rukh Khan and also the film’s co-producer swooped in with this trademark wit to ease her nerves.
“After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional ... Promise!,” tweeted Khan tagging Bhatt.
Khan is notorious for being tardy, but his charming nature makes everyone forgive him for turning up late for appointments.
Bhatt and Khan have worked with each other in the life-affirming film ‘Dear Zindagi’. It’s Bhatt’s first time turning producer along with Khan for ‘Darlings’ and naturally she was a bundle of nerves.
“My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body ... I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jump, reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!,” wrote Bhatt along with an image of her getting ready for the film.
‘Darlings’, produced by Bhatt and Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, is billed as a quirky mother-daughter story. Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma also star in this film. It also marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and Bhatt’s turn as a producer.