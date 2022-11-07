Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair on November 11 at 6pm.
The attendance by the popular actor, whose is known for movies such as ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa’ and ‘My Name is Khan’, marks the first conferment of the first SIBF global icon of cinema and cultural narrative award.
According to a statement, the award is SIBF’s initiative to recognise and honour individuals whose efforts in their career have helped transcend cultural barriers and whose contributions to the arts have created cultural ties between varying identities.
Khan, who is also a producer and businessman, has starred in more than 80 films over his three decade-long career. He’s one of Bollywood’s most loved stars and draws fans from all over the world. Shah Rukh
His most recent big-screen appearance was in a cameo in action movie ‘Brahmastra’. His next feature film is ‘Pathaan’, which is set to release in the UAE on January 25, 2023.
Attendance is open to the public.