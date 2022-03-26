Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan might have been trying to break the internet with his latest social media post, which was the first look from his much-anticipated Bollywood comeback ‘Pathaan’.
The post showcased 56-year-old Khan looking fitting fit with six-pack abs on display.
The actor also wore his long hair in a bun that seems to be his signature look for ‘Pathaan’.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
The action thriller will mark Khan’s comeback to movies after almost four years and will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.
Earlier, Khan shared a teaser of the movie on social media, with the message: “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”
In January last year, the ‘Pathaan’ film unit was apparently spotted filming around Downtown Dubai. Media also reported that Khan himself would shoot a daring action sequence at Burj Khalifa.