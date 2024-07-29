As actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 65th birthday today, his wife Maanayata Dutt posted a sweet message for her husband. The makers of his upcoming film also chose this momentous day to unveil the first look of his character from 'KD -The Devil'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video with a series of adorable pictures of the couple. She also included Kishore Kumar's 'Ruk Jana Nahi' in the background.

Along with the video, Maanayata wished the actor a special message. "Happy....happiest birthday to my bestest half... @duttsanjay my strongest and full of life support system.... Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges....," she wrote in the caption.

She also praised the 'Saajan' star for his selfless and unconditional love. Calling him "precious" and "special", she added, "You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally!.. keep it that way, invincible!!!..you are precious and special not only to me but, to many more....who love and adore you with all their heart....My star...keep shining bright...always and ever!!..Much love.. #birthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod"

The couple tied the knot in the year 2008 and the duo is parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter, Trishala.

'KD - The Devil' makers unveil his first look as Dhak Deva

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's special day the makers of his highly anticipated film 'KD - The Devil' unveiled his first look and introduced him as 'Dhak Deva'.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a return gift by dropping his first look.

In the poster, Sanjay as 'Dhak Deva' looks intense and has a vintage flair.

As soon as the poster was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

His KD's co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Wohooooooo."

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday baba."

Another user commented, "One and only DHAK DEVA."

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Raveena Tandon in 'Ghudchadi', which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Sanjay Dutt has also joined the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.'

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship.

This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.