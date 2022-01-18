Bollywood actor Salman Khan is set to star in the music video for popular singer Guru Randhawa’s upcoming song ‘Main Chala’.
Romanian singer Iulia Vantur will also lend her vocals to the romantic track, being presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Salman Khan Films.
Randhawa said in a statement: “I’m very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artist but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I’m confident people will love it.”
‘Main Chala’ is a classic ballad with “contemporary flavour” that has been composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the statement said.
The video will star Khan and actress Pragya Jaiswal, and is directed by Shabina Khan and DirectorGifty.
Talking about the track, Vantur said: “‘Main Chala’ is a very soulful song, written with a lot of love. We’ve put our hearts in it and I hope it will touch people’s souls. I’m grateful for it, I’m grateful to Guru for believing in it, for making this song special, in his voice. He is an amazing artist, I appreciate him very much as a singer and as a person as well. I believe love will be welcomed in everyone’s hearts with ‘Main Chala’.”
The song will release on T-Series’ YouTube channel on January 22.
Randhawa is a hit singer and songwriter known for tunes such as ‘Patola’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, ‘High Rated Gabru’ and ‘Suit Suit’. He was recently in Ras Al Khaimah to perform at a New Year’s Eve concert.
On the work from for Khan is the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ action franchise, opposite actress Katrina Kaif. The actor was last seen in the 2021 movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth.