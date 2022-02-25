Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has landed in Dubai.
The ‘Tiger’ actor shared a picture on Instagram with the Burj Khalifa standing tall in the background, just hours ahead of his performance at Expo 2020 Dubai.
“Looking fwd to perform in dubai yet again tonite for the #dabanggtourreloaded at the #expo2020.. 9pm at the DEC Arena,” Khan wrote on February 25.
The actor is bringing his ‘Da-bangg – The Tour Reloaded’ to the UAE again, at DEC Arena, Expo 2020 Dubai. He’ll be accompanied by a number of celebrities for the song and dance spectacle — actress Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, singers Guru Randhawa and Kamaal Khan and host and actor Maniesh Paul.
Khan recently took the tour to Riyadh in December.
Tickets to the concert at DEC Arena start from Dh50 and are separate from the Expo 2020 Dubai pass.