Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starred as iconic cricketer Kapil Dev in the recently released sports biopic ‘83’. In a win for the actor, he was praised by another cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.
“A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @kapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy,” Tendulkar tweeted.
Singh retweeted the post and wrote: “And that little boy went on to inspire generations! Thank you Master! This means everything!”
The movie ‘83’, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the story of the underdog Indian team who took home the Cricket World Cup in 1983 by beating champions West Indies.
The movie also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi and is out now in the UAE.
Streaming release
Meanwhile, the makers of ‘83’ have said they’re committed to screening the movie in Indian cinemas for eight weeks before going the streaming route, despite struggling to pull in box office numbers.
It is now an international practice for a film that has been theatrically released not to be offered to a streaming platform or a pay-per-view channel until eight weeks after its first screening.
A surge of COVID-19 in India has led to a shutdown of cinemas and multiplexes in Delhi and in five districts in Haryana, and a 50 per cent occupancy cap in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Shibasish Sarkar, one of the co-producers of ‘83’ tweeted on January 6: “Film 83 will be released on Digital platforms or Satellite Television at least after 8 weeks of theatrical run globally.”
— With input from IANS