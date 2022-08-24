The ‘Sanju’ actor during the media interaction apologised for his comment and said: “Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn’t mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Image Credit: AFP

Earlier, Ranbir and Alia along with director Ayan Mukerji started a YouTube live session for the promotion of their film.

During the live session, when the duo was asked why they are not actively promoting ‘Brahmastra’ in the way they do for other movies, Alia replied, “We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not ‘phailod’ [spread all over] everywhere, right now our focus is...”

It was at this point that Ranbir cut her off and pointed at his wife’s baby bump saying, “Well I can say somebody has phailod (referencing her weight gain).” However, he did add that his comment was meant as a joke.

Though Ranbir made it clear that he was joking, unfortunately, it did not go well with many social media users, who later slammed the ‘Shamshera’ actor for allegedly ‘fat-shaming’ Alia.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and in June 2022, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy.