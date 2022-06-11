Makers of Rajkummar Rao’s next film ‘HIT: The First Case’ have dropped the first motion poster of the film.
The motion poster, shared by Rao on Instagram, shows him in an intense avatar. He captioned the post: “Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case #HITGlimpseOfVikram out on 14th June.”
Rao plays the role of a cop, Vikram. Sanya Malhotra essays the role of the female lead in the film.
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.
Apart from ‘HIT: The First Case’, Rao will be seen in a ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is helmed by ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ director Sharan Sharma.
Rao is also a part of Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, the sequel to his hit film ‘Stree’, Abhishek Jain’s ‘Second Innings’, a Shrikanth Bolla biopic, Hansal Mehta’s ‘Swagat Hai,’ and Anurag Basu’s ‘Life in a Metro’ sequel.