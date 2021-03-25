Actor R Madhavan. Image Credit: IANS

Indian actor R Madhavan on March 25 shared the news that he is positive for COVID-19 — but he seems to be in good spirits as he put a comedic spin on his announcement on social media.

The actor referenced his 2009 movie ‘3 Idiots’, which also starred Aamir Khan. Just days earlier, Khan had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well,” Madhavan tweeted, using the names of characters in the popular movie based on Chetan Bhagat’s book.

In the movie, Madhavan played Farhan, Khan played Rancho, Sharman Joshi starred as Raju and veteran actor Boman Irani played Viru Sahastrabuddhi (Virus).

A spokesperson for Khan, who recently quit social media, said on Wednesday that the actor had been diagnosed with the virus.

“Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.