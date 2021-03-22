Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news with his fans on Monday. He also urged his fans to pray for his recovery. The actor wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo [I am positive. Please pray for me]."
Although, the details of how and when he contracted the virus yet remains unknown. However, upon seeing the post, ardent fans of the actor wished him a speedy recovery.
Aaryan recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion week with Kiara Advani. Aaryan was also shooting for his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Advani and Tabu. Last week, the actor shared a picture of himself with the two actresses and director Anees Bazmee from the sets.