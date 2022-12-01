Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover is a new addition to the cast of ‘Fighter’, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.
Apart from Grover, Akshay Oberoi has also bagged a pivotal role in the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer.
Sharing the update, the film’s production company Marflix took to Instagram and welcomed the actors on board.
“Welcome to the Team#FIGHTER@iamksgofficial @akshay0beroi Excited to have you’ll aboard,” a post read.
Anil Kapoor is also a part of ‘Fighter’, which is touted to be India’s first aerial action drama.
On November 14, the team headed to a North Eastern state to commence ‘Fighter’s’ shooting.
Taking to social media, Marflix Productions shared a picture of Roshan along with director Anand standing in front of a plane. “And it begins....,” the post read.
Roshan announced ‘Fighter’ on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride.”
‘Fighter’ is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.