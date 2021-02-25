As Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor turned a year older today, his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter shared a heartwarming birthday wish with a throwback picture to mark the special day.
Khatter took to Instagram and posted a then and now picture with his big brother. The ‘Dhadak’ actor shared a collage of two pictures — one from their childhood that features a young Kapoor holding Khatter in his arms. Another picture showed the grown-up sibling duo posing together from their appearance in Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’.
Sharing the images, Khatter wrote a few lines the famous song ‘Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli’. He captioned the post, “Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, Kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai [big brother]. Happy birthday.”
Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was among the first ones to comment on the post with a heart emoji. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also showered love on the sibling duo with a heart emoji.
On the work front, Khatter was recently seen in Mira Nair’s web series ‘A Suitable Boy’. His next project is ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Jersey’, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The actor will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the film, which is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name.