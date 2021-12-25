Ishaan Khatter Image Credit: Instagram.com/ishaankhatter/

Those of you who have watched ‘Don’t Look Up’ on Netflix may want to have another look if you’ve missed out on the super short cameo by Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter.

Khatter himself took to his social media to reveal a clip from the cameo in the movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet. The movie dropped on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve and has already shot up the trends charts for the Middle East region.

Sharing a video from the film on Instagram on Friday, Khatter wrote: “Finally found time to kick back and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I’ve looked forward to most this year. Whoa. Wait a minute. Who dat? So cool to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT [Greatest of all Time] Meryl Streep and genius Leo.”

Ishaan Khatter in 'Don't Look Up' Image Credit: Netflix

The video features Steep saying, “They think they are better than us.” Suddenly, another video starts playing in which a man says” “They want to rob you off your freedom and that’s a fact.” It is followed by several videos of people cheering “Don’t Look Up.” Then Khatter, who plays the role of a vlogger, appears in the video where he says: “The US President Orlean, has not included India or any other nation in the world to be a part of this mission.” He looks irritated and adds, “Just look up for [expletive] sake.”

Three-film old Khatter (not counting his stints as a child star), has shown impressive skills in ‘Beyond the Clouds’ and ‘Dhadak’. The 26-year-old comes from a film family, with Khatter being the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. His half-brother, Shahid Kapoor, is Azeem’s son from her first marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur and is a bonafide Bollywood star.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in 'Don't Look Up' Image Credit: Netflix