Even as Delhi imposes a complete lockdown in the nation’s capital from Monday night, news has emerged that Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar’s father has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rajesh Khattar, who is an actor himself, shared the news on Instagram, while warning everyone one to stay safe as India battles a second wave of the coronavirus that has crippled the country and putting the healthcare system into disarray.

“Inspite of taking all the necessary precautions I was tested positive for Covid 19 in Delhi few days ago & was under home quarantine but due to my health condition also presence of elderly parents & an infant at home I was advised by Dr’s to shift to the hospital where I am recuperating well but need to stay hospitalised till I fully recover,” Rajesh Khattar posted.

He further added: “..meanwhile I came across few speculative news in the press about my condition so just wanted to clarify that I am under medical care of expert doctors & should be back home soon. I want to thank each & everyone for your best wishes & prayers for my speedy recovery.. please #stayhome #staysafe & keep everyone around you safe too.. #fightagainstcorona #gocorona.”

Rajesh Khattar, who is a film and TV actor and was married to actress Neelima Azeem (who is also actor Shahid Kapoor’s mother) between 1990 and 2011, is currently in Delhi, which announced a complete lockdown earlier today in light of the surge in cases. On Sunday, India recorded more than 275,000 COVID-19 cases, its highest yet.

The second wave has swept through the Bollywood film industry, with yesterday Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh announcing they had tested positive. Before them, A-listers such as Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and many others have also tested positive in the last few weeks.

