Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, is now a proud owner of a palatial apartment in Mumbai’s posh residential area Bandra.
According a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor has purchased a four-bedroom apartment with attached bathrooms and a walk-in closet in Bandra, an upscale area in Mumbai which is already home to actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan.
Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika Arora lives close by as well.
Kapoor has reportedly coughed up a whopping Rs200 million for his new buy. According to reports, it’s on the 26th floor in Bandra West and actress Sonakshi Sinha is one of his neighbours.
Earlier this march, his half-sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor had also reportedly purchased a new home in Mumbai too.
Recently, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also purchased a duplex in Mumbai spread over 5,184 square feet and is under construction.