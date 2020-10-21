Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana offered his support to the little stall called Baba ka Dhaba in India’s capital, New Delhi.
The roadside eatery became famous when a video of the owners – an aged couple – talking about how reduced footfall due to COVID-19 meant they could barely make ends meet went viral. Soon after the video released, the eatery saw a rush of customers last month.
Khurana, who is the brother of actor ‘Article 15’ actor Ayushmann_Khurrana, ate at the stall in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar this week. He then wrote about his visit on social media, calling on people to help other small businesses in their own neighbourhood that were in the same situation.
(There are plenty of such corner shops in New Delhi, where staples such as paratha (flat bred) and vegetables are sold at a minimal rate. And they are all struggling thanks to COVID-19 pre-cautions that have resulted in a smaller number of visitors.)
In a video, Khurana also introduced two young men, Mukul and Tushant, who help the owners. He wrote: “Meet Meet Mukul and Tushant! Two young boys who come at 6 AM sharp, everyday at #BabaKaDhaba to help Baba and his wife. I am moved by their selflessness and relentless support for #BabaKaDhabha.
“Also, we all have many similar Baba Ka Dhabhas around us. Maybe we can learn from Mukul and Tushant and add some joy in the lives of people who need it the most?”