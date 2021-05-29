Anupam Kher Image Credit: IANS

Anupam Kher has lashed out at an Indian journalist for making “insensitive” remarks regarding his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher’s illness.

The ‘Dostana’ star and BJP politician has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Things came to head on Friday when an Indian journalist posted a tweet that singled out Anupam, theorizing why he has gone against the tide of backing the Central government. “So here’s why #AnupamKher is apparently changing colours. It’s his wife #KirronKher’s illness. It seems she’s been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh and make room for someone else. So unfortunate, so #BJP,” the tweet read.

In response, Anupam hit back at the writer for stooping “to any level of degradation.” The veteran actor further added: “The lady is not only unbelievably insensitive about #Kirron’s illness, she also uses this situation to declare her fantasy like a vulture and without giving any proof of her claims. Shame on you.”

In April this year, Anupam confirmed that Kirron had been diagnosed with blood cancer, adding that she was undergoing treatment, “and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”

Kirron was last spotted in public earlier this month while receiving her second COVID-19 shot.