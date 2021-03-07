Joining the trending ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme bandwagon, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher kickstarted his birthday celebrations on March 7 with hearty breakfast with children in his neighbourhood.
The ‘Saaransh’ actor, who is celebrating his 66th birthday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him spending his birthday with kids and having a ‘pawri’ with them.
“What can be better than spending my birthday morning having breakfast with my best friends #Kohinoor #Bharati #Rahul #Sakshi #Divya #Darshana #Yogesh and #Aaryk!! We made each other extremely happy! #PaariHoRahiHai #Children #StreetsOfMumbai #HappyBirthday,” wrote Kher.
In the video, Kher proclaims, “Aaj mera birthday hai, ye mere dost hain, aur ye humari ‘pawri’ ho rahi hai,’ in an exaggerated accent.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Kher will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled ‘Happy Birthday’.
This film will mark the duo’s second collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.
Apart from ‘Happy Birthday’, Kher has several projects in the pipeline including ‘The Last Show’, ‘Mungilal Rocks’, and ‘The Kashmir Files’.
Several actors including his co-star Akshay Kumar wished him on his special day.
The ‘Airlift’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an endearing birthday greeting for Kher.
“Dear @anupampkher, have the happiest birthday. Am shooting here in Mumbai even on a Sunday... Hope you’re having a relaxed day in some cooler climes. Catch up soon. Love and prayers,” said Kumar.
These two actors have previously worked together in several films such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Special 26’ and ‘Baby’.