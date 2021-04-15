Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who was a crucial part of the hit medical drama ‘New Amsterdam’ streaming on Netflix, will make himself scarce in its third season due to his wife’s illness. He was a regular in this series starting 2018.
According to reports, Kher’s character Dr Vijay Kapoor, who plays an old school doctor in ‘New Amsterdam’ has exited the series.
In the latest episode, scenes showing his staff learning about his resignation from Bellevue Hospital was shown triggering rumours that he will no longer be a part of the third season, set against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, Kher had revealed that his actress-wife and politician Kirron Kher was battling blood cancer. Kher, who is a familiar name in Hollywood with credits such as ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, is one of India’s most seasoned actors.
“Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors” wrote Kher on his social media.
He had also updated his fans that his wife is recovering from her illness.