Anil and Sunita Kapoor Image Credit: twitter.com/AnilKapoor

Celebrating the occasion of Sunita Kapoor’s 56th birthday, daughter Sonam Kapoor and husband Anil Kapoor wished her with heartfelt posts.

The ‘Neerja’ actress, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared throwback photos with her mother, father, and sister Rhea Kapoor along with a lovely note.

Sharing a quote by Karl Fuchs, Sonam wrote, “‘Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way”. KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon... I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita. Happy happy birthday!”

Sonam’s father and veteran actor Anil also took to his Instagram and shared some pictures in a love-filled post for his wife Sunita.

“To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli [black and yellow] taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts,” he wrote. “These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always.”

Anil and Sunita got married in 1984. The couple first met on the sets of ‘Meri Jung’. Their children Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor are Bollywood actors while their middle child Rhea is a film producer and runs an apparel brand Rheson with Sonam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘AK Vs AK’, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam. The ‘Ram Lakhan’ actor will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles.

Besides this, he also has movie ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Sonam will be next seen in ‘Blind’, whose shoot kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.