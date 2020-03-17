Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan, whose credits include ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ and ‘Gang’, died on March 17 in Mumbai. The brother of late Bollywood actor Amjad Khan was 77 and the cause of his death is still unknown.
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter to express his sadness, and wrote, “Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan passes on. Worked with him in Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai.” They worked together in ‘Gang’ (2000).
Khan has appeared in more than 20 films in titles including director Keshu Ramsay’s ‘Dak Bangla’ (1987) and director Feroz Khan’s ‘Dayavan’ (1988).
Actress Anju Mendroo shared a throwback picture and nostalgically wrote: ‘Once upon a time! Rest in eternal peace my friend, Imtiaz Khan.’