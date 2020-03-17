The 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' and 'Gang' actor dies in Mumbai, industry mourns

Imtiaz Khan (left); with his brother Amjad Khan Image Credit: Supplied

Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan, whose credits include ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ and ‘Gang’, died on March 17 in Mumbai. The brother of late Bollywood actor Amjad Khan was 77 and the cause of his death is still unknown.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter to express his sadness, and wrote, “Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan passes on. Worked with him in Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai.” They worked together in ‘Gang’ (2000).

Late iconic screen villain Amjad Khan's brother, actor Imtiaz Khan, is no more. Imtiaz, who was married to TV star Krutika Desai, breathed his last on Sunday in the city. He was 77. Image Credit: IANS

Khan has appeared in more than 20 films in titles including director Keshu Ramsay’s ‘Dak Bangla’ (1987) and director Feroz Khan’s ‘Dayavan’ (1988).