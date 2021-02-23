Actor Adhyayan Suman Image Credit: IANS

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman says his family is “devastated” after a news channel erroneously reported his son, Adhyayan Suman, had died by suicide.

Adhyayan, who was in Delhi when news broke, also put out a statement on Instagram, assuring fans that he was fine, while stating that he could never take “such as drastic step” in his life.

Shekhar Suman Image Credit: IANS

Shekhar Suman also put out a series of tweets, stating the new channel had “acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me, my wife and my family members. My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide. Adhyayan was in Delhi.”

The angry father has also tweeted to India’s Minister of Information and Broadcast to lodge a complaint against the channel, while further stating: “While I’m taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act. The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl’s lives and destroy them for their own vested interest….”

He has also asked the news channel to “come forward and reveal wat was their source of information of the preposterous news they aired about Adhyayan?”

The younger star has also been posting videos online to assure everyone he is alive and safe. “I have not committed suicide !!!!! I’m alive !!!,” he posted, while adding: “This is sick you do not have the right to do this to my parents or me ! I’m going to sue you big time ! Better be prepared !!!”

In a second video, he further said: “I’m alive guys ! Do not worry ! Overwhelmed with your love ! Suicide is never the way out ! …”

Adhyayan debuted in 2008 with ‘Haal–e–dil’ but it was his second film was ‘Raaz – The Mystery Continues’ that became a hit. In the film, he was featured opposite Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The duo reportedly dated for a while before calling it quits and having a public spat.