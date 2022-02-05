It’s a working birthday for Abhishek Bachchan as the actor has commenced the shoot for his film ‘Ghoomer’ today.
Taking to Instagram, Bachchan posted a picture of the film’s clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha’s frame to seek blessings.
“Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. Ghoomer. Now spinning,” he captioned the post.
Netizens and members of the film industry showered Bachchan with good wishes for the project.
“Happy birthday. All the best,” Bipasha Basu wrote.
‘Ghoomer’ is being helmed by R Balki and also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. This is Bachchan’s second collaboration with Balki after ‘Paa’.