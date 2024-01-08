'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor Abhay Deol, who is gearing up for his next 'Bun Tikki' on Sunday shared a sweet note for director Faraz Arif Ansari and co-stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman.
Taking to Instagram, Abhay treated fans with a group picture from 'Bun Tikki' sets. The actor penned a note and recalled being an underconfident and bullied child.
He added, "Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film, "Bun Tikki," is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you!Thank you @farazarifansari, for believing in me."
Deol dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "This is amazingggg! Cannot wait to watch this."
'Bun Tikki' stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen.
The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.