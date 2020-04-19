A Pakistan TV channel showed a picture of the actor in place of the accused by mistake

In what it might be called a case of mistaken identity a popular Pakistani news channel inadvertently made a mistake by carrying bollywood actor Aamir Khan' picture in place of the accused by the same name. Pakistan’s MQM leader Amir Khan, was recently acquitted in a double murder case .

The picture had the news update written in Urdu, along with a snapshot of Aamir Khan. Journalist Naila Inayat shared a screenshot of the same on Twitter by stating, "Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. Didn't know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years.."

The news channel later rectified the error, but the screenshot bearing the actor’s image along with the description went viral on social media. Several fans of the Bollywood actor took to Twitter and trolled the channel for the error.