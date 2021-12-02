Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Image Credit: GN Archives

Co-parenting is getting a better rap these days as couples in the spotlight who may have separated still find ways to celebrate their child together.

One such A-lister duo is Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his estranged wife, Kiran Rao. The once-couple, who announced they were splitting up in July, came together on Wednesday to mark their son Azad’s 10th birthday. Author Shobhaa De was there for the party and posted photos from the celebration. She captioned her posts: "#portraitsbyde. A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana."

Khan and Rao stunned fans after they announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple said they would continue to co-parent their nine-year-old son Azad, but had come to the decision to split after a trial separation. Rao, who is a filmmaker in her own right, crossed paths with Khan when they worked together on ‘Lagaan’ 20 years ago. At the time, Khan was married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children.