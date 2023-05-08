It's meditation time for actor Aamir Khan. On Sunday morning, the actor visited Kathmandu to undergo 11 days Vipassana meditation course.
The 'PK' actor will stay at the Nepal Vipassana Centre in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu, for minimun 11 days. It is one of Kathmandu's most prominent meditation centres, located on the outskirts of the city
Talking to ANI, Rup Jyoti an official from the Vipashna Center in Nepal said, "Yes he is here to undergo 11 days Vipashna meditation. He has already been enrolled in the session from today. From airport he directly came to Budhanilkantha and started the session."
Khan previously had arrived in Kathmandu to attend an event of UNICEF in 2014.
Recently, the star attended the National conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @100' organised by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to celebrate 100 episodes of PM Modi's programme. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his innovative approach to communicating with the people of the country.
Meanwhile, on the work front the star was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn't manage to impress the audience and landed into a lot of controversies during its release.