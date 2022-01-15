Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma has cleared the air following speculation about why his family didn’t attend the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in December.
Sharma is married to the sister of actor Salman Khan, who has been friends with Kaif for many years.
“For us, Katrina is a very dear friend,” Sharma told Bollywood Bubble in a recent video interview. “All of us wish her all the best.”
The ‘Antim’ star said it was up to Kaif to decide who to invite on her big day.
“There is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal. It’s her and Vicky’s big day and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity, that’s about it,” Sharma said.
He added: “Katrina is always going to be close to us, as a family. We are just happy that she is happy. When people find happiness, that’s the most beautiful thing you can wish for your family, for your friends, for your colleagues.”
Prior to the wedding, Sharma’s wife Arpita Khan had told the media: “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding.”
Salman Khan and Kaif are expected to begin shooting for the third instalment of their ‘Tiger’ franchise soon.
Kaif and Kaushal got married at a hush-hush ceremony in Rajasthan in December. Prior to their wedding, the couple had dated for a few years and never publicly acknowledged their relationship. Their limited guest list included actress Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and director Kabir Khan.